Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, Washington, USA

What an experience it was to shoot one of the most unforgettable places to photograph, Cape Disappointment, during a king tide, full moon, and storm surge. I have seen photographs of the waves crashing high up along the rocks, but it doesn't do justice to the experience of observing it firsthand. Not only is it a magnificent display of Mother Nature's power and grandeur, but it also serves as a reminder of the power of the ocean.

The Cape Disappointment lighthouse is one of the oldest lighthouses in the Pacific Northwest; it was first lit in 1856. It is about 220 feet above the ocean's surface. So, when you see the photos of waves crashing into the rocks and then up to the cliffs just below the lighthouse, it provides a slight reference to the magnitude and power of the power of the waves.

If you are planning a trip to the Pacific Northwest during the winter season, do your research on king tides and storm surges. Several websites provide predictions and timing. The drive from Seattle to Cape Disappointment State Park is about four hours, so plan to make your trip a daylong event. If you are making the trip from Portland, it is only a little less than three hours.

To photograph the waves crashing on the cliff, you must enter the state park, and a fee is required. Then, you go to the parking lot off Jetty Road and Ft Canby Road. After you find a spot, walk to the viewing area just down Jetty Road, which is normally closed to vehicle traffic. Don't worry; you will not miss the view area, and there will be 50 or more photographers all snapping away.