Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

I had the privilege to visit Yellowstone National Park in the depth of winter in 2023 and see the Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River in its frozen state. The park had received a heavier-than-normal amount of snow and weeks of double-digit sub-zero temperatures.

The falls appeared to be a blue, frozen monolith of ice mounted on the cliff face. Compared to my previous visits to the same view at Artist's Point, it was hard to imagine the balmy times of the summer months.

Operating a camera in sub-zero weather has a whole different 'feel'. Being equipped with proper gloves and hand warmers makes a huge difference. Be careful to bag your camera and lenses before entering a warmer indoor environment to help reduce condensation and damage.

Yellowstone is a real treasure, and a visit in the winter is a must.

