Frozen Waterfalls, Snaeffellsnes Peninsula, Iceland

For my 80th birthday, I wanted to go to my #2 bucket list, Iceland. A photo tour (January 11-20,2023) provided the excitement I was looking for in vistas that boggled my mind. I had never seen frozen waterfalls and different shades of ice!

The first day of the tour took us to this waterfall "park" in the Snaeffellsnes Peninsula. Adjusting to the cold, walking with crampons, carrying a tripod and selecting areas to photograph was a true challenge for me. But I did enjoy the entire journey and selected this winter scene to share. Many more images became "my favorites", but only one could be chosen for this assignment.

