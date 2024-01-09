Cap Espichel, Castelo, Sesimbra, Setubal, Portugal

Jan Lass was a German landscape painter born in 1890 in Kappeln and died in 1958. The landscape of northern Germany, especially the coasts of Schleswig-Holstein, was one of the main themes of his paintings and watercolours.

He died in a Kiel hospital in 1958; he was buried at the Church of Böklund. I particularly like his oil painting "Coastal scenery with a cliff", which inspired me to take this photo near Cap Espichel in Portugal.

I was utterly delighted and impressed to see that grandiose cliff, with multiple overlapping layers, that gently descends to the sea (which became "frozen" in the image due to the high shutter speed). At the top of the cliff, we can see the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora do Cabo and some visitors who look like tiny creatures due to the distance.

