Manerba Del Garda, Garda Lake, Italy

This photograph was taken during the summer of 2022 at the Isola dei Conigli in Manerba del Garda, Lake Garda.

Due to the very low water level, the island was within walking distance this summer. Usually, it is possible to reach it through a taxi boat service and can be reached in a few minutes.

From the Isola dei Conigli, it is possible to admire the Rocca di Manerba and its lighthouse.

I took the picture using a tripod and an ND1000 polarizing filter to lengthen the shutter speed and obtain a silky effect on the water.

