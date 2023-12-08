Lake Lure, NC, USA

It was a glorious morning for a shot encompassing the mountains in the background with the beautiful autumn palette.

I wanted to make sure to balance the whites so they would not be blown out while incorporating the vibrant colors. I decided to create it in portrait mode so the viewer's eyes would be led up to the mountain layer through a more intimate setting.

What a lovely setting for the multitude of birds and their offspring. If you close your eyes, the sounds they make certainly echo their delight.

