Fog And Foliage, Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

After a fantastic three days of autumn hiking and photography in Maine's Acadia National Park, I hit the road to head back home, ecstatic with both the experience and the photos that I came away with. I didn't make it far, however, before Acadia beckoned me to stop once more to capture its beauty. The road I was on took me right past a still pond which reflected the beautiful fall foliage perfectly, and a hint of morning fog added a special touch to the scene. I took the photo seen here and thanked Acadia for blessing me with one more perfect moment before carrying on and hitting the road once more.

