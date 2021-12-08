    Search
    Fog And Foliage, Acadia National Park, Maine, USA
    By Joey Priola

    Picture Story

    After a fantastic three days of autumn hiking and photography in Maine's Acadia National Park, I hit the road to head back home, ecstatic with both the experience and the photos that I came away with. I didn't make it far, however, before Acadia beckoned me to stop once more to capture its beauty. The road I was on took me right past a still pond which reflected the beautiful fall foliage perfectly, and a hint of morning fog added a special touch to the scene. I took the photo seen here and thanked Acadia for blessing me with one more perfect moment before carrying on and hitting the road once more.

