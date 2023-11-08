Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, USA

While driving along the parkway looking for possible photograph opportunities in the glorious picture book of NC autumn mountains, I almost passed by this scene. It was on my left (not where I was looking). I pulled over and grabbed my tripod and camera. I stayed there for a while as the cars kept driving right past me, focusing on the rim of the mountains. The scene was incredible. It looked as if the mountain strata chose random bright and colorful flora and placed them as accoutrements to dress themselves up for the coming out of the autumn party.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now