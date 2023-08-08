Sauvie Island, Oregon, USA

It was a cloudy day in Portland on a fall day, which was pretty normal from what I remember. I had never been out to Sauvie Island, but I had seen photos of the flocks of birds out there, and I had some time to explore. So, I headed out.

There weren't many fall colors or birds on the way out. I wandered to the end of the road and found a hiking trail down to the Columbia River. I found these old pylons along the sandy beach and got really excited.

I took a bunch of photos that afternoon. My goal was to try to isolate the pylons but still show the context of where they were. My favorite take on the scene was this black-and-white version.

