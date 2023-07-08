Einsiedl, Bavaria, Germany

I was really disappointed while approaching this spot, lake Walchensee in Upper Bavaria, approximately one hour drive from my home, since there was heavy rain while driving towards the nearby summit; however, as soon as the road turned down, the sun started to shine again, thereby creating this nice light, lake Walchensee is widely known for its turquoise waters, photographed in spring, thus the surroundings still light green concentrated a bit on the thunderstorm clouds, like taking a long exposure shot to smoothen the water and clean up the composition.

