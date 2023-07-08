Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, Scotland

The second day of a visit to the West Highlands and a clear morning compared to the previous day full of white-out blizzards, I was the first one here this morning when I arrived pre-dawn.

A different take on a classic location, I was hoping for something along these lines, but I didn't know quite what; the minus temperatures at dawn, although not much fun to be lying on the floor in, produced some amazing ice patterns in the river around the rocks, I got absolutely soaked taking this. Still, I had my breakfast to look forward to and a warm hotel room, so I just cracked on and managed quite a few from this beautiful morning, this one being the first.

As I left, I stopped with 2 other photographers who were just shooting the classic scene of the waterfall and the Boochle (I grabbed one myself), utterly oblivious to what was a little further up the river, I'm all for the classic shots, but often it pays to look a bit further afield. Still, neither seemed interested when I mentioned it; each to their own, I guess.

Depth of field was a challenge here, to say the least! Also, I was that low. I couldn't use the tripod as I'd forgotten my short column, so I resorted to building a platform of rocks to keep the camera stable through the exposure.

A personal favourite, tough work getting it, and even more challenging to be recreated – 5 image focus stack.

Winning image of UK LOPTY Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now