Glenfinnan Viaduct, Invernessshire, Scotland

In September of 2016 I travelled a second time to Scotland and had to return to Loch Shiel. On the first trip in 2014, I had loved the location and had taken a dramatic shot of the loch from the top of the Glenfinnan monument. This shot was published on LPM website, see my VIP web page: https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/25/02/2021/loch-shiel-lochaber-district-highlands-scotland-2.

Going back to the same location, I was determined to catch the Jacobite Steam train (Harry Potter train) rolling on the Glenfinnan viaduct which is one kilometer from the loch. On my way up to the viaduct, I looked back to the amazing loch. I took a shot at 9:32 am which was published on LPM website, see my VIP web page https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/20/03/2022/loch-shiel-lochaber-district-highlands-scotland-3.

After that shot, I continued walking up to get closer to the viaduct. By approaching the structure, I was struck by the beauty of the repeating vertical arches supporting the curved railway, set against a mar-velous backdrop. I made this image of the viaduct at 10:09 am. On my way back, I saw the lovely loch way down below. I said, “Tomorrow morning Jacques, your feet and tripod will be in the water”. So on September 26 at 8:00 am I was there, in the water. Here is the result: https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/23/07/2021/loch-shiel-lochaber-district-highlands-scotland.

I found that the Scottish Highlands are fabulous to photograph, since they have so many places con-taining all the important elements of composition: lines, curves, textures, patterns, shapes, colors, and natural frames. The Scottish sky and luminosity are incredible. I will certainly have to go back.

