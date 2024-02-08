Adirondacks Winter, New York, USA

On January 2nd 2024, as the days near Ottawa, Canada were getting colder, snow was yet to fall in the region. A very mild winter seemed to be making its way towards us slowly. Looking around and seeing the cold air without the layer of white snow accompanying it, my girlfriend and I decided it was time to head out and drive southwards for about 4 hours to Upstate New York, in the Adirondacks, where I was told the area became an incredible winter wonderland these past days.

A few hours in, leaving the relatively flat lands and reaching the mountains, we were greeted by an amazing view of white that we hadn't even seen up in Canada yet. We wore our winter clothes and started hiking up this surreal hike on Cascade Mountain.

Never before had I seen such an incredible view with so much snow in the trees, mountains far away and gusts of snowy wind near the peak. This, indeed, was a sight to behold. So, without a moment's hesitation, I took off my gloves and, with frozen fingers, hit the shutter to grasp this beautiful sight.

