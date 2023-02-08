    Search
    Bryce Canyon National Park Hoodoos, Utah, USA
    By Mark Shunk

    Part of the Colorado River plateau in southern Utah, Bryce Canyon National Park sits astride Tertiary Period limestone, mudstone and sandstone deposited in a 1,300-foot thick layer called the Claron Formation. Soft and easily eroded, this layer lends itself to the formation of 'hoodoos' – columns of rock capped by erosion-resistant dolomite that form by the thousands to yield a spectacularly unique display.

    The photographic challenge is to balance the intricate detail of the scene with its size and grandeur. I chose a viewpoint along the rim of the canyon situated between two popular locations – Sunset Point and Sunrise Point.

    As the blue hour light increased, the canyon below me started to fill with a lovely soft glow, providing a beautiful side light that created both emphasis and contrast on the multi-hued hoodoos and gullies that stretched out before me. The stair-stepped 'Grand Staircase', profiled in the upper right-hand portion of the frame, creates visual interest and a geologic reference point to the top of the plateau that provides the stone heart of Utah's 'Canyon Country.'

    I am thankful for the forethought of those who identified this site as worthy of protection as a National Park. It has been preserved for the enjoyment of those who are able to visit, and I hope for those who are able to view this photograph.

