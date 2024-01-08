Louriceira, Alcanena, Santarem, Ribatejo, Portugal

In a large part of its territory, Portugal has a Mediterranean-type climate, with very hot and dry summers, mild winters with many bright days, and autumn and spring rains, often violent, which the riverbeds are not enough to contain.

The Alviela River originates from an underground aquifer in the Alcanena region and flows into the Tagus River, running through a region with this type of climate. The flow is relatively low in summer, but in winter, if heavy precipitation occurs, it can be stormy and impetuous.

The river overflows its bed and floods the banks, creating large water expanses. That's what happened in the winter of 2019-2020 when I captured this image. I was particularly marvelled by the reflection of the riverside trees, completely bare of leaves, in the large water surface, creating two symmetric "half-landscapes".

The image may seem catastrophic, but due to the climate that is felt in the region, the rain can stop suddenly, and for weeks, the sun shines, and the water "disappears", sinking into the limestone lands. They will be ploughed and sown in the spring, and the fields will shine green!

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now