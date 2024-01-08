Infantile Tree, Steamboat Springs, CO, USA

This infantile tree struck me as such an independent vehicle to carry on the other trees immortality. Trees do nourish those that seem to need it, and this solitary tree looks as if it has received all that it needed to flourish.

I set up my tripod so that I could balance as my boots and legs seemed to be in a snowy quicksand. The lighting was easy as it was cloudy which enabled me not to become hampered with blowing out the snow. Thankfully, no one had been there since the snowfall, hence the virgin snow with no footsteps.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now