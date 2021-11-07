Salmon River, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I was taking my late day hike on the trails through the sagebrush steppe on a crisp autumn day above my hometown of Salmon, Idaho, I suddenly realized I had to hurry along to catch the sunset at my favorite overlook above the Salmon River. I have been trying to capture the same landscape scene, looking north downriver with the cliffs towering above it, in all four seasons. After a few photos I looked over my shoulder to check the sun's location to the southwest when I noticed the incredible shadows and the colors of the leaves looking upriver to the south. I cranked the aperture to f/22 and hoped for the best and as it turned out they were the best pictures of the evening

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now