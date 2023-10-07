Valahnukamol, Near Raykjaness, Iceland

The jagged sea stacks at Valahnukamol near Raykjaness on the Coast of Iceland are the setting for what seems to be a rather extreme selfie being taken on the cliff edge! It was windy below, so lord only knows what it was like up there!

I wanted these two in my scene, but they were moving around, so it would never happen with a shutter speed of 1 second. Seeing what they were about to do, I had to wait for the exact moment they were staying still for their selfie to get them nice and sharp in the scene, which thankfully worked a treat, and to my mind, they are a great scale addition to this wild scene. The couple didn't last long up there after they had taken their selfie!

The swell in the sea was extreme. Some waves would come halfway up that huge cliff face; there must be literally tonnes of water pounding onto the shoreline at times.

If you look at the sea stacks, you can see where the sea has eroded them around the edges, but all the rugged intricate details have been left alone in the centre where the sea doesn't get to them.

