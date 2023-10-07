Jokulsarlon Beach, Iceland

One of the items I made a point of packing on my trip to Iceland was a pair of rubber rain boots to wear when shooting near water. For some reason, I had the brilliant idea of leaving these boots in my car when photographing close to the shoreline at Diamond Beach. This caused my shoes to get soaked with glacial water pretty quickly, and I ended up walking around for over an hour in my socks, looking for compositions. A lot was going on at Diamond Beach, and I was pretty overwhelmed.

I was finding it hard to find good compositions and had to deal with the waves moving the ice pieces around. With a lot of trial and error, I finally got a shot I was happy with and was able to get back to the car and get the heater on. If you take anything from this story, bring a pair of rubber boots to this location!

Diamond Beach has ice blocks even throughout the summer and is truly a special place in Iceland that cannot be missed. I also recommend playing around with shutter speeds to photograph incoming or receding waves, as the choice of shutter speed length will affect how the waves look.

