Goblin Valley, Utah, USA

These incredible hoodoos in Goblin Valley State Park are an underrated marvel of Utah and look as if they were created by another life form thousands of years ago. It's tough to believe that sediment deposition and erosion could create long-standing structures resembling statues.

This location has thousands of hoodoos throughout the park, so it is a great area that can be explored for hours. I decided to take advantage of the dark skies of the American Southwest to shoot some star trails.

This shot was a mental test because it was one of my first experiences doing night photography alone a few years ago. I stayed in the desert at night for almost four hours, from blue hour until my two-hour star trail session ended. This area can be visited all year round but is probably at its peak popularity in the summer months.

Using a low ISO in an area with little light pollution also allows for star trails to exhibit some colour but with fewer trails, which is a look I usually prefer. My favourite part about this park is that it is crowded with hoodoos instead of people!

