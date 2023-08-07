Castle Stalker, Port Appin, Argyll, Scotland

I found this picture unedited on my hard drive, and looking at the RAW file, I thought it was worth processing.

This is Castle Stalker in Argyll. After the sun had dropped behind the mountains, it was hard to see whether or not there would be any decent colours appearing within the blue hour, so I decided to wait just in case. It was pretty cold, but the drive back to Glencoe wasn't long, so another 30 minutes or so wasn't going to spoil anything except perhaps for hypothermia and numb feet.

Luckily after about 10-15 minutes, great colours appeared, and with the sun no longer in the frame, this gave me a chance for a few longer exposures to get the colours on the moving clouds streaking through the frame.

A freezing wait but an evening very well spent in my book. I have had to turn the blues down a little bit as the colours were that vivid.

