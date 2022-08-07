Torrin, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A couple of years ago, I organized a photo trip with friends in the beautiful Scottish Highlands. We spent one week in the Glencoe region and a second on the Isle of Skye. The Highlands are truly a photographer’s paradise. To plan the trip, I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide for both regions, having bought the eBooks on LPMs website.

During our week on Isle of Skye, we spent a day at Elgol and had a great time. Driving along the road on the way back, I saw a lonely big rock nearby with the mountains in the background. I stopped and parked the car. I was struck by the two rocks and the pair of trees in the foreground and the three peaks in the distance; the low clouds creating an intimate atmosphere. So, I installed my tripod and used a wide-angle lens. To accentuate the texture of the clouds I installed a ND filter and set a 13 second exposure. As always using my live time feature on my camera I knew I would have a perfect histogram (ETTR).

We found that the Scottish Highlands wonderful to photograph. There are so many places containing all the important elements of composition: lines, curves, textures, patterns, shapes, colors, and frames. When driving a vehicle in the Highlands always be prepared to stop and park safely. On several occasions during our trip, as a joke, we asked each other, “Do we have to go back home?”

Dimitri Vasileiou

