Alpe di Siusi, Italy

Alpe di Siusi, also known as Seiser Alm, is the largest high altitude alpine meadow in entire Europe and one of the most important alpine village in the Dolomites There’s something breathtaking about the green rolling hills and those jagged peaks in the background. From 9.00 to 17.00 the Alpe di Siusi can be reached via the Alpe di Siusi cable car or by bus. Seiser Alm is located in the Western part of the Dolomites at an altitude of 1680m and 2350m since it goes on for 52 km². On the North you have Val Gardena, in the North- East there is the Sassolungo Group and in the South-East you have the Sciliar massive. This last one is one of the most famous symbols of the Dolomites and the one you can see on pretty much all of the photos.

However, there are several peaks that are important to mention: the Sella group (3,152 m) , the Marmolada (3.343 m), the Pala group (3,192 m), the Rosengarten group ( 2,981 m) with the peak of the Kesselkogel (3,002 m) and the Schlern (2,450 m).The Sassolungo group lends itself well to this issue of diffused light as excellent results can be obtained without noticeably underexposing.In dramatic moments in one's life, such a scenario is of great peace and harmony. Too bad they are so far to reach and you have to be forced to live in cities and lousy places. I used a Nikon d3000 18-55mm Nikkor for this image,

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

