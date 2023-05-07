The Light Tempest, Isle of Skye, Scotland

I organized a photo trip with friends in the beautiful Scottish Highlands a couple of years ago. We spent one week in the Glencoe region and a second on the Isle of Skye. The Highlands are truly a photographer’s paradise. To plan the trip, I relied mainly on the Landscape Photographer’s Guide for both regions, having bought the eBooks on LPM website.

One night during our week on the Isle of Skye, we decided to scout the Kyle of Lochalsh region. Approaching the shoreline and the Skye Bridge, I was amazed by the cloud formation. The weather had created a cloud looking like a wild animal with its mouth fully open, spraying light on the Inner Sound. I was totally flabbergasted.

I set up my tripod, and using my long focal lens, I framed the image with a 250mm (35 mm equivalent) focal length.

For me, the Scottish Highlands are a real photographers' paradise.

