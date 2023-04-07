Snaefellsnes Peninsula, Western Iceland

We had stopped on the track down to this old abandoned property to shoot the snow-covered mountains in the opposite direction as the light falling on the peaks along the range was quite something; once we had got our shots, we spotted this old house right at the end of the track.

Curiosity got the better of us, so we decided to explore; the house against the moody black sky with the low sun underneath made a perfect backdrop to shoot the abandoned house, and numerous compositions were available with the wispy grasses in the foreground that were also lit by the low sunlight.

I had to bracket five images here as the contrast was too much to handle in one shot, going from white snow to a black cloud and a fierce bit of sunlight in the middle; I've merged these using luminosity marks in Photoshop.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now