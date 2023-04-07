    Search
    Snaefellsnes Peninsula, Western Iceland
    By Pete Rowbottom

    We had stopped on the track down to this old abandoned property to shoot the snow-covered mountains in the opposite direction as the light falling on the peaks along the range was quite something; once we had got our shots, we spotted this old house right at the end of the track.

    Curiosity got the better of us, so we decided to explore; the house against the moody black sky with the low sun underneath made a perfect backdrop to shoot the abandoned house, and numerous compositions were available with the wispy grasses in the foreground that were also lit by the low sunlight.

    I had to bracket five images here as the contrast was too much to handle in one shot, going from white snow to a black cloud and a fierce bit of sunlight in the middle; I've merged these using luminosity marks in Photoshop.

