West Beach, Rantum, Sylt, Germany

It was a wintry day at the beginning of March this year, with changing weather conditions. The evening was bright, and the 25-mile-long sandy west beach of the island was inviting to take a long hike.
After sunset, the colours of the clear blue sky and the delicate glow in the west were reflected by the sea. I went for a long exposure to convey the gentle movement of the waves. My wife and I stayed there until darkness, enjoying the colours, sounds and smell.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor