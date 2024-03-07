Breuil Blue Hour, Cervinia, Italy

The typical light of the Blue Hour in Breuil Cervinia inevitably creates a poetic landscape, instilling a deep sensation of peace, quiet and mystery. This photograph describes the sunrise in winter among the whiteness of the snow, with the sky painted with a wonderful shade of blue. It is difficult in photography to capture the exact moment for this contest's theme, especially if you choose a mountain landscape where the weather conditions are extremely variable. However, the Blue Hour is the best time to dedicate yourself to photography, especially landscape photography, away from city lights, which could create significant background noise.

The atmosphere around Matterhorn is always magical and surreal, dominating 360 degrees. Shooting by setting the dial to mode without flash is better, significantly raising the ISO in low-light conditions. It is a fascinating and evocative method, but at the same time, it is very melancholy. With such sublime landscapes, it is not difficult to get up at sunrise for this capture or photograph all the stars above the Matterhorn at night. Peace of mind is found, and we thank Nature for having filled us with these precious gifts. Man doesn't even deserve them; he is the first destroyer of the landscape.

This image was taken from the Cielo Alto area. In this residential complex, building speculation and overbuilding in the 1970s have definitively destroyed the original environment of the Breuil, which today, however, we can still find in some corners, far from the tourist attractions, in valleys and basins waiting to be discovered.

