Altai Mountain Range, Bayan Ulgii, Mongolia

Altai Mountains of Bayan Ulgii Province of Western Mongolia are one of the most pristine places I have ever visited. It ranges between 1500-2700m altitude, and around 2000m is the base snowline for this region.

In early February of 2023, I visited Bayan Ulgii province and witnessed winters in these landscapes.

It was on my 2nd day of this winter expedition I captured this image. I used A shepherd in the foreground to give some scale to the frame and loved the texture and how different colours and shades created dimension.

