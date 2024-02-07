Big Bend National Park, Texas, USA

I was in Big Bend National Park to do some astrophotography over the beautiful Santa Elena canyon on the Rio Grande that separates the USA and Mexico.

The forecast was for cloudless skies, so I got there a couple of hours before sunset to wait for darkness. Unexpectedly, clouds came in, making my initial plans impossible. Instead, I drove to Chisos Basin to find a good composition for the coming sunset.

I have always loved this part of the park at sunrise and sunset. This is the shot I got.

