Breidamerkurjokull Ice Cave, Kalfatellsstadhur, Iceland

Being general optimists, my wife and I made reservations to go on a cruise with her sisters in October, 2021. Since that is a time that I like for us to do a dedicated photography trip, I checked around for an alternative. I found a nice looking photo workshop to Iceland for November, and made additional bookings for that. A month or two out from the workshop, we had a message that there was an option to add two more days for visiting an ice cave, and I was happy to do that.

Landing in Iceland (my wife decided to stay home), I was met by the workshop leader and a snowstorm. Our route went north past Reykjavík as we began a big clockwise loop around the whole of Iceland. The weather did improve to a degree, but we still had mostly cloudy skies from day to day, with only occasional breaks of sun.

At the end of the original 7 days of the workshop, we had to drop one person off at the airport, and everyone else was going to the ice cave. We retraced our route to the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier, and checked in to a nearby hotel. The cave visit was very early the next morning. What we didn't understand was that we had to be taken to the cave by another tour company in their 8 wheeled vehicle over a rough volcanic road. After the ride, there was still about 2 km to hike in. At the cave itself, we also had to work around another group that was already there. Still, it was magnificent, and I was very glad that I came. This is a view looking back toward the entrance of the cave, which is in the lower right corner.

