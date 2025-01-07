Crisp Point Lighthouse, Michigan, USA

I went on a road trip to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan along the shores of Lake Superior. I had Crisp Point Lighthouse on my map to experience for the first time. I wanted to have a unique frame of the lighthouse in the distance, so I went knee-deep into the lake and used the nearby wood piles as a frame to capture the lighthouse.

