Gressoney, Valle D’Aosta, Italy

The Monte Rosa group is the mountain massif with the highest average height in the Alps. Its highest peak, Punta Dufour (4,634 metres), is the second-highest peak of the entire Alpine chain. The Gressoney complex leads to the discovery of the culture of the Walser population, villages with characteristic architecture, and a vast ski area.

This image was taken in the evening while travelling to Gressoney La Trinité to attend the Walser Blaskapelle concert. The last rays of the Sun give a very suggestive illumination on the peaks of the chain; it is therefore not necessary, from a photographic point of view, to underexpose excessively. This valley has a lot in common with Piedmont, Alagna Valsesia and Riva Valdobbia; for Walser culture and traditions, it is possible to photograph the particular houses with Monte Rosa in the background in the beautiful villages. It's possible to use:

- Program mode

- the snow scene

- shoot manually to focus on both the background and the foreground at the same time

- shoot without using the built-in flash

- use the latest generation smartphone while underexposing to avoid too light colors in the sky and too dark close-ups.

Having a protective filter on the lens on frigid days is better. Gressoney was Queen Margherita's favourite place for the magnificent view of Monte Rosa, and it offers breathtaking views ideal for practising nature and landscape photography. In summer, but particularly in autumn, a visit to Castel Savoia is recommended; immersed in a dense larch forest, an autumnal landscape that offers a magical view around Monte Rosa with its colours.

