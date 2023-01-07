Wintry Gfoehleramt, Lower Austria

Last December, my wife and I spent a week in Forest Quarter, in the northwest of the Austrian state of Lower Austria. We could experience a wintry period with icy temperatures during our daily hikes. The frequent fog during the night made for a delicate hoar frost that persisted for the whole week. It was windless on this particular day, and we enjoyed the calmness in the extensive forests. The interplay of the last remaining colours with the wintry white fascinated me.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now