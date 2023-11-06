Merlin Woods, Galway, Ireland

This forest was unlike any other; it held an ancient and brooding aura that only a few brave souls dared to venture into. Its thick canopy blocked the sunlight, casting an eerie darkness upon the forest floor.

One day, as the fiery sun dipped below the horizon, I found myself drawn to the enigma that was the Merlin Woods. Intrigued by its mystique, I took a deep breath and stepped into the forest's depths. The air grew cold, and the silence was deafening. Twisted branches reached out like skeletal fingers, grasping my very being, but I pressed on.

As I ventured deeper, I could sense a presence watching me—eyes peering through the dense undergrowth. Yet, fear did not grip me; instead, a burning curiosity fueled my determination. The forest began to reveal its secrets to me, its hidden beauty shining through the darkness.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now