    Caddo Lake, Uncertain, TX, USA
    By Phillip Rubaloff

    The Bald Cypress trees this far north will display the best fall color if there is a cold snap in October. It is the first week of November now, and tonight, there will be a thunderstorm that will sweep most of the colorful foliage onto the lake.

    I have had three days on the lake to photograph, and Duck Season here starts on November 10th. It has been a lucky year for the fall color here, as there have been some disappointments in some recent fall excursions. A high ISO helps compensate for the motion of the water by giving faster shutter speeds.

