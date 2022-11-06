Manhattan, New York City, USA

Picture Story

New York City is the most popular city in the United States. NYC is the largest metropolitan area in the world by urban mass. It is divided administratively into five neighbourhoods: Staten Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the Bronx. It is the largest state in the United States of America in terms of area.

New York is located in an area of 1,213.37 km2. It is the most densely populated city in the United States. It also represents one of the largest populated states in the world. The city was founded in 1624 by settlers from the Dutch Republic. NYC includes many historical, tourist, and religious sites such as Broadway, Times Square, Bronx Zoo, Coney Island, Ellis Island, Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Metropolitan Art Museum, Washinton Square Park, and the Empire State Building.

New York is one of the most iconic cities in the world. Life flows between high buildings and busy highways. So taking pictures in New York was one of my dreams.

As a photographer, I love taking photos of cityscapes and buildings. So one of my photo locations was New York City. It provides freely good spots for taking a picture.

If you are a traveller like me, I highly recommend taking a boat tour to capture a fantastic spot in NY. I was lucky with the weather, and it was not cold or rainy.

