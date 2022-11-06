Autumnal Duluth, MN, USA

In the middle of October, I woke up to a fresh snowfall. The roads were clear but the snow was sticking to the grass and trees. I packed the camera gear and rushed out the door to go drive around looking for photo options. By lunchtime, the snow had melted and left us with a wet damp look everywhere that provided some really nice saturated fall colors. This photo was taken just as it was starting to rain which enhanced that mood even more.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now