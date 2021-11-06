Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

It was raining and cold, but that has never stopped me from venturing out, especially to see the fall colors. So, when I came across this scene, I placed my camera upon my tripod and waited. The scene began to unfold, the fog was moving across the mountain, and at the same time-revealing such a beautiful coloring box of autumn. The trees began to emerge from the mountain as well creating a stunning back drop of muted hues. I remained there for a bit, concerned that the splendid mix of colors might be on their way out in preparation for a very cold winter.

