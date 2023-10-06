Uncompahgre National Forest, Colorado, USA

I spent many hours in this amazing location throughout my time in Colorado, driving and walking around looking for original compositions. After much deliberation, I finally had a spot in mind that I wanted to shoot at night time, but I had at least four hours to burn before the blue hour.

I noticed one walkable area off the side of the dirt road that had some interesting light in certain areas, working well with the endless fall colour around me, so I decided to walk down and take some photos in my spare time. In my opinion, this photo ended up being almost just as good as the photo I had initially planned!

The shot was taken from a higher vantage point with a telephoto lens, and this angle allowed for the ability to show scale in the image. The background of endless large trees looks huge and tall compared to the brightly lit colourful trees in the front, which is why I was drawn to this composition. Of course, I recommend coming to this location in the fall and planning for at least three hours to explore it and drive around because just getting in can take over half an hour due to the dirt roads that wind up the mountainside.

