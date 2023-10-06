Sarakiniko Beach, Milos Island, Greece

This lunar landscape in Milos has all the makings of an excellent astrophotography spot. Although the island has some small towns, the skies are dark enough in some areas to see a beautiful starry night. As everyone knows, the weather in Greece is almost always very warm with clear skies.

This is especially true of summer, as winter can bring much more cloudy skies and is, therefore, a less ideal time for astrophotography. The biggest challenge of shooting at this specific location is finding a spot with no tourists in your photo, as the island of Milos has become increasingly popular over recent years. After the sun goes down, this definitely becomes less of a problem.

As with most of my astrophotography, I chose a time in my trip when there would be a 25% moon or less, as less light pollution from the moon is ideal for getting photos of the night sky. My primary goal for this shot was to exemplify the moon-like rocky terrain at this beach, so I explored and climbed around for some time before deciding on a final location.

One last recommendation I would give is to come an hour earlier than needed to dive into the famous Sarakiniko cliffs into the blue water beneath. In post-processing, I added some shine to some of the brighter stars to highlight them.

