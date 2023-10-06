Laguna Torre, El Chalten, Argentina

This is definitely different from the usual photo most photographers see when they think of the beautiful peaks of Cerro Torre, but this was my favourite photo from my visit there. I camped for two nights next to Laguna Torre in the hopes of capturing beautiful sunrises and sunsets, using the ice along the shores as a foreground.

Unfortunately, as so often happens in landscape photography, nature had other plans and covered the top half of Cerro Torre in the cloud throughout nearly my entire stay. This left me looking beneath my feet, as I have realized that many of my favourite photos are of the intimate landscape genre.

I photographed this scene of small pieces of ice covering some colourful rocks and considered it a consolation prize to a mostly failed attempt to photograph Laguna Torre. Still, when I returned home and finally edited this shot, I found myself actually liking its originality.

The biggest challenge at this location is definitely the weather, as conditions are often extremely cloudy and very windy to the point where you have to watch out for your valuables. This is definitely a location that will once more be on my bucket list when I return to Patagonia in the future.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now