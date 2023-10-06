Crested Butte, Colorado, USA

This shot was taken on my first sunset in Colorado as I drove across the state straight from the airport to this location. When I was nearing the area, I saw a storm starting to brew, as well as some periodic rain and a rainbow in some areas.

I made a few stops along the road to shoot these conditions as they gave fantastic drama, especially amidst the fall colour, but I was cutting my timing close, so I needed to hurry. I ran up to my spot quickly, not wanting to miss the awesome light unfolding, and shot off multiple verticals and horizontals with many different compositions.

I probably had about fifteen minutes of the best light before it faded into the night. Needless to say, I was very happy with my first night in Colorado, as I had already gotten the dramatic fall shot I was after, and this early success is not always the case with nature photography.

Fall is definitely my favourite time to visit Colorado, but the jagged peaks make this a beautiful state all year round. Specifically, this area comes to life in the fall with many hikes in the area to enjoy, and it is less crowded than some other more well-known locations in Colorado.

