Black Sea Coast Sunset, Shabla, Bulgaria

At the end of this year's spring, a fellow photographer and I decided to visit the Black Sea coast in northern Bulgaria. Usually, this part of the Black Sea is not so crowded at this time of the year, and the weather is still unstable. There are still a lot of dramatic clouds, especially in the mornings, accompanied by wind. We checked the location at Cape Shabla the evening before.

The weather was very, very windy, and the waves were huge. I saw the wooden stairs covered with seaweed, so I decided to use them as foreground. When we came in the next morning in the Golden hour, there were no big waves, but the light from the east was excellent, and the wind was coming from there. I never dreamed of better conditions!

