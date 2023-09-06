    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Taft, Lincoln County, Oregon, USA
    By Patrick Campbell

    The Three Brothers are a well-known grouping of rocks and trees in Siletz Bay on the Oregon Coast. Siletz Bay is very shallow, and more mud flats and rocks at low tide. I wanted to get a long exposure of the rocks with the water, so I planned to be in this location on a day when high tide would be close to sunset.

    There were people climbing on the rocks at sunset and not much cloud action, but I hung around for a while after the sunset and was able to get this image.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®