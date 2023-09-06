Taft, Lincoln County, Oregon, USA

The Three Brothers are a well-known grouping of rocks and trees in Siletz Bay on the Oregon Coast. Siletz Bay is very shallow, and more mud flats and rocks at low tide. I wanted to get a long exposure of the rocks with the water, so I planned to be in this location on a day when high tide would be close to sunset.

There were people climbing on the rocks at sunset and not much cloud action, but I hung around for a while after the sunset and was able to get this image.

