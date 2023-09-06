Aguiar da Pena, Teloes, Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Vila Real, Portugal

The chestnut tree, a species native to the region between the Balkans and Iran, has been cultivated in Europe for many centuries, probably millennia, where it has become naturalized and grows spontaneously. It occurs in a large part of Portugal, except in the central and southern coastal regions. The plant can be affected by various diseases caused by fungi but generally has great longevity, being able to live for hundreds of years.

It is a deciduous species, losing its leaves in winter and forming new ones in spring. While walking through Trás-os-Montes in May this year, with the chestnut trees full of young, light green leaves, I was surprised to see this chestnut tree, certainly dozens of years old, full of life, with young leaves, which will certainly produce chestnuts in autumn.

The base of the trunk was huge and covered with mosses and lichens. The tree had many branches that dried up and died but formed new ones, now full of leaves – an extraordinary tribute to life and a wonderful object to photograph.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now