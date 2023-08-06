Cuillin Hills, Glen Sligachan, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Two of my favorite films are Braveheart and Rob Roy, both 1995 Scottish epic films. The beautiful scenery was inspiring, and I dreamed of visiting Scotland one day. I later learned that most of Braveheart was filmed in Ireland, not Scotland. My wife and I travelled to Ireland that year and the landscapes there are truly inspiring.

I finally fulfilled my dream to visit Scotland in 2016. I explored the Isle of Skye, the stunning island on the west coast, which offers some of Scotland's most iconic natural attractions. One of my favorite stops was Sligachan, with its majestic views of the Cuillin Range. You can view this rugged mountain chain from The Old Sligachan Bridge, located next to the Sligachan Hotel, close to the A87 linking Broadford and Portree.

I arrived before sunrise and began taking some test shots as I searched for an ideal spot that offered what I felt was a strong composition. I noticed most photographers set up their tripods on the bridge and didn't move from that position. I always arrive before the light becomes interesting, so I know where to set up for the best composition when the magic happens.

I selected this location next to a body of water on the side of the bridge closest to the hotel. I was fortunate that it was a windless morning, and I was able to take advantage of the calm water to capture the reflection of the majestic mountains and cloud-filled sky.

