White Sands National Park, New Mexico, USA

Travel plans in 2020 did not hold up very well, and New Mexico was one trip for my wife and me that was a casualty. We finally got around to making new plans for the spring of 2022, and a prime target of interest was White Sands National Park. We booked a rental house in nearby Alamogordo for a week of our five-week trip.

From our lodging, I went into the park over several days and found many great sand dunes to shoot. I had read some photography guidance that the park is better in the afternoon than the evening, but I found the mornings to be good and not as hot. Every day I visited, I went out in a different location or direction to see what variety of subjects and compositions I could find.

I often looked for some large sweep of a dune with distant mountains, but there were other scenes as well. This is one that was more localized, with the contrast of two small yucca plants against the sand.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now