Elgol, Isle of Skye, Scotland

Just when you think it's safe to go back to the car... This had been one of the best shoots for a long time, with hours of great light and crazy conditions.

The sun had dropped down below the horizon, and I was just skirting along the coast, looking for potential compositions for (possibly) dramatic black-and-white images.

I never leave the scene until about 30 minutes after the sun has dropped. Today was no different, but nothing much was happening in the sky until this epic scene just kicked off for about 5 minutes with breaks in the clouds.

Some absolutely berserk and very unusual colours came and went quickly. Thankfully, I'd already found this little spot and was pretty much set up to shoot, so I just stayed until it was over and tuned the spot I was in a few times to get it exactly how I wanted it.

It was an absolutely fantastic end to an utterly epic day.

