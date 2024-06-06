Brandon Beach, Oregon, USA

Exploring the beach in Brandon gave me an unusual view of the sea arches of the shore. At the high tide, this cave feature is not accessible to shoot from, but the timing here was fortunate, and my luck held up.

The fun here is wandering the beach at various tide times and looking for photo opportunities. This area has sand dunes and famous sea stacks, which are fascinating to photograph. Brandon is considered the Cranberry capital of Oregon.

