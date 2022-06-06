Waimea Canyon, Kauai, Hawaii, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In the island of Kauai you get sun and rain at the same time. Waimea canyon known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific" has the most interesting geology and the most colorful features that seem to come alive under the white bellowing puffs of the clouds. When photographing Waimea Canyon, I learned that patience is of utmost requirement on this subject.

The canyon comes alive when you get the sun to shine obliquely on the canyon illuminating its colors, textures and patterns. I therefore stood at the lookout early in the morning as the rain slowly made its way through and patches of sunlight were starting to dance in the gorge. I wanted to use a zoom lens to get an upclose perspective and isolate the Waipoo falls.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now